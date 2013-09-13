Stock's Buzzers: Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA), Dendreon Corporation(NASDAQ:DNDN), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)



Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:SNTA) opened its shares at the price of $7.24 for the day. Its closing price was $6.56 after losing -2.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.94 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.22 million shares. The beta of SNTA stands at2.65.



How Should Investors Trade SNTA Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs for treating severe medical conditions, including cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases.



Dendreon Corporation(NASDAQ:DNDN) percentage change surged 2.31% to close at $3.10 with the total traded volume of 2.90 million shares, and average volume of 5.42 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.69 - $7.22, while its day lowest price was $2.97 and it hit its day highest price at $3.13.



Can DNDN Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) started its trading session with the price of $9.48 and closed at $9.35 by scoring -1.53%. FLEX’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.89 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.74 million shares. The beta of FLEX stands at 2.24. Day range of the stock was $9.33 -$9.49.



Should FLEX a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Flextronics International Ltd. provides design and manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.



DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) ended its day with the gain of +9.84% and closed at the price of $1.34 after opening at $1.27. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.88 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 612,546 shares.



What DRRX’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



DURECT Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical systems technologies based on its proprietary drug delivery technology platforms.



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