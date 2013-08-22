Stock's Buzzers - Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL)



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) decreased -1.15% and closed at $147.86on a traded volume of 6.26 million shares, in comparison to 11.04 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 68.81%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $17.96 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 121.45 million. Tesla Motors, Inc. (Tesla) designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and advanced electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla owns its sales and service network. The Company is engaged in commercially producing a federally-compliant electric vehicle, the Tesla Roadster.



Has TSLA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) plunged -0.17% and closed at $29.77 on a traded volume of 6.22 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.42%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $29.62 and $30.07. Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a mobile communications company operating across the globe providing a range of communications services. It offers a range of products and services, including voice, messaging, data and fixed-line solutions and devices to assist customers in meeting their total communications needs. I



Has VOD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) dropped down -3.99% and closed at $45.70. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.69 and $68.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $47.52. Its introductory price for the day was $47.50, with the overall traded volume of 5.37 million shares. Expedia, Inc. (Expedia) is an online travel company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's portfolio of travel brands featuring supply portfolio, including over 145,000 hotels in 200 countries, 300 airlines, packages, rental cars, cruises, as well as destination services and activities.



Why Should Investors Buy EXPE After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) after opening its shares at the price of $35.62 dropped - 0.81% to close at $35.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.04 million shares, in comparison to 4.42 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $23.24 and $37.47 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $35.81. Its introductory price for the day was $35.62. Mylan Inc. (Mylan) is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mylan has two segments:Generics and Specialty.



Will MYL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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