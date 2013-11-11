Stock's Buzzers: The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC)



The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) opened its shares at the price of $8.25 for the day. Its closing price was $8.34 after gaining +3.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 13.96 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.71 million shares. The beta of WEN stands at0.76. The Wendy’s Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises Wendy’s restaurant system in North America and internationally. It engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants.



Why Should Investors Buy WEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) percentage change surged +8.61% to close at $6.18 with the total traded volume of 398,037.00shares, and average volume of 198,134.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.65 - $8.65, while its day lowest price was $5.86 and it hit its day highest price at $6.31. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Will LSTMF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) started its trading session with the price of $8.65 and closed at $9.02 by scoring +3.56%. HBAN’s stocks traded with total volume of 14.15 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.11 million shares. The beta of HBAN stands at 2.34. Day range of the stock was $8.64 -$9.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.



For How Long HBAN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC) ended its day with the gain of +10.95% and closed at the price of $0.069 after opening at $0.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.00 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.64 million shares. First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States.



For How Long FLPC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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