Stock's Buzzers - TruLan Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:TRLR), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH), BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TruLan Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:TRLR), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY).



TruLan Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:TRLR) ended lower -15.85% and complete the day at $0.0069. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 9.50 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



TruLan Resources Inc. operates as an exploration and mining development company. The company focuses on gold, silver, and platinum group metal projects in North and South America. It has interests in the Eureka Placer Claim that is located in Eureka Creek, California.



Has TRLR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) closed yesterday at $5.90, a +1.03% increase. Around 192,733 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 324,208 shares. The company is now valued at around $13.63 billion.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



For How Long PPERY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH) moved -31.30 percent lower at $0.0090 and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 83.67%, which stands at 221.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 47.54%.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products. The company utilizes the transdermal delivery system to develop and commercialize a portfolio of topical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products targeting various skin and tissue conditions



Why Should Investors Buy EAPH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) shares rose, gaining +0.25 percent to close at $19.92. The stock is up around 19.21% this year and -2.59% for the last 12 months. Around 92,990 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 80,782 shares.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company’s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



Why Should Investors Buy BRGYY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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