Stocks Highlights - American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), First Trust NASDAQ-100 EqualWeighted ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), First Trust NASDAQ-100 EqualWeighted ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW)



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) decreased -0.31% and closed at $22.49 on a traded volume of 7.61 million shares, in comparison to 6.64 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -22.45%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.07 billion and its total outstanding shares are 403.08 million. American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



Has AGNC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) plunged -11.23% and closed at $25.70 on a traded volume of 7.05 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +28.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.20 and $28.70.



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy CLDX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) jumped +0.13% and closed at $39.29. So far in three months, the stock is up +8.42%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.00 and $40.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.49. Its introductory price for the day was $39.32, with the overall traded volume of 6.85 million shares.



Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless, and Other.



For How Long TXN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



First Trust NASDAQ-100 EqualWeighted ETF (NASDAQ:QQEW) after opening its trade at the price of $33.06, dropped -0.67% to close at $32.81 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 6.76million shares, in comparison to 321,903 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $24.23 and $34.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.09. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (the Index).



Will QQEW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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