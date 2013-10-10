Stocks in a Bearish Hug - Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) decreased -0.26% and closed at $49.45 on a traded volume of 4.35 million shares, in comparison to 4.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +34.01%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $24.72 billion and its total outstanding shares are 499.89 million. Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing.



Why Should Investors Buy ADBE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) plunged -0.40% and closed at $61.55 on a traded volume of 4.33 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.00 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $61.06 and $62.19.



Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers healthcare management and administration services on behalf of its clients.



Has ESRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL) dropped -0.09% and closed at $31.57. So far in three months, the stock is up +46.56%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.87 and $33.59 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.14. Its introductory price for the day was $31.60, with the overall traded volume of 4.09 million shares.



Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 450 gaming tables and 1,400 gaming machines.



Will MPEL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) after opening its trade at the price of $50.62, dropped -1.26% to close at $49.99 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.05 million shares, in comparison to 3.21 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $45.69 and $68.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $50.69. Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands.



Has EXPE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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