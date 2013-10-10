Stocks in a Bullish Hug - Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) increased +2.74% and closed at $55.11 on a traded volume of 3.77 million shares, in comparison to 2.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +150.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.15 billion and its total outstanding shares are 129.77 million. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People’s Republic of China.



What was the Moving Force behind CTRP On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) soared +0.52% and closed at $61.48 on a traded volume of 3.72 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.43 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +2.84%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $59.97 and $61.77.



Sandisk Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets flash storage card products that are used in various consumer electronics products. The company offers removable cards under the SanDisk Ultra, SanDisk Extreme, CompactFlash, and SanDisk Extreme PRO brands.



Will SNDK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) jumped +1.65% and closed at $24.65. So far in three months, the stock is down -17.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.61 and $38.27 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.88. Its introductory price for the day was $24.25, with the overall traded volume of 3.55 million shares.



Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and marketing of predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy MYGN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) after opening its trade at the price of $0.0026, jumped +0.92% to close at $40.76 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.53 million shares, in comparison to 2.13 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $34.85 and $48.48 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.05. Mattel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various toy products. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl.



For How Long MAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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