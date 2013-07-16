Stocks in a Bullish Hug - Nuvilex Inc, PAR PETE CORP, Petrosonic Energy Inc, Eco-Tek Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ETEK)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) gained 28.32%, trading on 3.73 million shares to end the trade at $0.145. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.02 and was moved to maximum level of $0.22.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.11 to $0.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $66.40 million. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, engages in the development and marketing of products for enhancing the health and well-being worldwide.



PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB:PARR) added 1.70% to complete the trading session at $1.79 with a total volume of 253,804 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 393,221 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.06 and above $1.94.It floated in a range of $1.77 to $1.94.Its market capitalization now moved to about $267.21 million. Par Petroleum Corporation, an independent natural gas and oil company, manages and maintains interests in various energy-related assets, primarily natural gas assets located in the Piceance Basin in western Colorado.



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) added 0.68% and was in a range of $0.70-$0.80 before closing at $0.745. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.42 and $1.46 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 582,162 shares versus an average volume of 716,545 shares. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil.



Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ETEK) added 37.41% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $93.05 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 1.24 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 23,096 shares. The share price after opening at $0.31 made a high of $0.38 and hovered above $.31 to end the day at $0.371. Eco-Tek Group Inc. engages in the development and marketing of green lubrication and filtration products for a range of applications in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors.



