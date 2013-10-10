Stocks in Action - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) decreased -0.81% and closed at $58.90 on a traded volume of 15.30 million shares, in comparison to 6.36 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +60.40%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $90.15 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.53 billion. Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Has GILD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) plunged -0.96% and closed at $65.71 on a traded volume of 11.10 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.58 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down 7.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $65.47 and $66.58.



QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



Why Should Investors Buy QCOM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) jumped +1.17% and closed at $486.59. So far in three months, the stock is up +15.21%. The 52-week range for the stock is $385.10 and $652.79 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $487.89. Its introductory price for the day was $484.65, with the overall traded volume of 10.75 million shares.



Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide.



For How Long AAPL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) after opening its trade at the price of $32.40, dropped -0.74% to close at $32.20 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10.55 million shares, in comparison to 9.59 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $26.99 and $34.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.62. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. The company’s Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, and movie programming for distribution through cable television systems.



Has FOXA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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