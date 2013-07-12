Stocks in Bullish Zone - FANNIE MAE PFD S, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Xumanii, Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS), Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII) , Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) , Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) gained 1.80% recently, while trading on 220,891 shares at the price of $5.09. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.46 and was moved to its maximum level of $6.90.The stock changed hands in a range of $5.05 to $5.17, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.40 billion.



For How Long FNMAS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) added 3.62% recently, in the current trading session, at $4.59 with a total volume of 384,660 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 384,878 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $1.25 and above $4.75.It floated in a range of $4.40 to $4.66 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 10.23.Its market capitalization now moved to about $321.40 million. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Xumanii (OTCMKTS:XUII) added5.74% and was moving within a range of $0.33-$0.35. Its current trading price is $0.345. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.10 and $0.44 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 2.88 million shares, versus an average volume of 8.84 million shares. Xumanii® (XUII), a company that has developed proprietary technology capable of broadcasting live concerts and events in True HD™ wirelessly from multiple cameras for a significantly lower production cost than existing methods announced that it has filed a US patent application for System, Method and Device for Live Stream Editing through its Intellectual Property Law Firm FeldmanGale.



Will XUII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) added4.73% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $85.27 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 423,782 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 136,956shares.The share price after opening at $1.70, made a high of $1.90 and hovered above $1.70, while its recent trading price was $1.77. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



Why Should Investors Buy LBMH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/