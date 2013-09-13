Stocks in Focus: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened its shares at the price of $17.14 for the day. Its closing price was $16.90 after losing -1.66% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.76 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.40 million shares. The beta of ATVI stands at0.67.



What ATVI’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide.



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc.(NASDAQ:CPRX) percentage change plunged -2.32% to close at $2.53 with the total traded volume of 3.72 million shares, and average volume of 2.86 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.37 - $2.75, while its day lowest price was $2.34 and it hit its day highest price at $2.75.



Should CPRX a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. operates as development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.



MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) started its trading session with the price of $5.84 and closed at $5.86 by scoring -0.34%. MNKD’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.67 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.17 million shares. The beta of MNKD stands at 1.47. Day range of the stock was $5.77 -$5.94.



Where MNKD is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes and cancer in the United States.



Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) ended its day with the gain of 2.80% and closed at the price of $13.95 after opening at $14.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 684,670 shares.



Can GOGO Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Gogo Inc. provides in-flight Internet connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions in the United States and internationally.



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