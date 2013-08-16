Stocks in Focus - Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO)



Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR) opened the session at $5.98, remained amid the day range of $5.94 - $6.34, and closed the session at $6.30. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.77% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 13.58 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10.65 million shares. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in extracting, processing, and marketing steam and metallurgical coal in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 107 mines and 26 coal preparation facilities in Northern and Central Appalachia, and the Powder River Basin with approximately 4.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves.



For How Long ANR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) traded with volume of 13.19 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 11.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.19 - $17.75. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.21% and closed its session at $11.49. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.32 billion. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States. The company invests in mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, agency callable debentures, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans.



Has NLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD) exchanged 13.17 million shares and the average volume remained 10.68 million shares. The stock dropped -1.50% and closed the session at $12.45. The beta of the stock remained 1.53 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.19. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 4.20 billion. Banco Bradesco S.A. provides a range of banking and financial products and services to individuals; large, mid-sized, and small companies; and local and international corporations and institutions in Brazil and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy BBD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO) gained volume of 12.84 million shares, while the average volume remained 5.83 million shares. The stock advanced +7.46% and finished the session Thursday at $9.22. The EPS of the stock remained 0.26. The one month of the stock was +42.06% and three month trend remained positive +33.82%. Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of gold properties in Turkey, China, Greece, Brazil, and Romania.



Why Should Investors Buy EGO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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