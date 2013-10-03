Stocks in Focus: Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the under served small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL).



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), increased3.40% and closed at $20.99 on a traded volume of 2.99 million shares, in comparison to 1.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 75.06%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and its total outstanding shares are 58.38million.



Will ANGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Angie’s List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs.



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), soared/0.81% and closed at $74.46 on a traded volume of 2.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.44 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up14.47%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $72.59 and $75.25.



Will LULU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates in three segments: Corporate-Owned Stores, Direct To Consumer, and Other.



SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), jumped up2.20 % and closed at $86.79. So far in three months, the stock is up 57.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $41.14 and $87.86 and during the previous trading session it marked$87.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $84.08 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.94 million shares.



Will SINA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region specific Websites and a range of complementary offerings. SINA.cn provides information and entertainment content from SINA portal customized for wireless access protocol (WAP) users.



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), after opening its shares at the price of $32.22, jumped up0.98% to close the day at $32.88. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.95 million shares, in comparison to 2.54 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.74 and $32.95 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $32.95. It started the day at $32.22.



Will MPEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau.



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