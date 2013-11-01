Stocks in Focus: Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Baidu Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ:BIDU), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Baidu Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ:BIDU), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN)



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL) opened its shares at the price of $27.32 for the day. Its closing price was $26.71 after losing -2.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.65 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.86 million shares. The beta of APOL stands at0.36. Apollo Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels.



Has APOL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Baidu Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ:BIDU) percentage change plunged -2.51% to close at $160.80 with the total traded volume of 5.17 million shares, and average volume of 4.16 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $82.98 - $169.75, while its day lowest price was $157.45 and it hit its day highest price at $163.39. Baidu, Inc. provides Chinese language Internet search services. It also offers a Chinese language search platform for businesses to reach their customers.



Has BIDU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) started its trading session with the price of $49.14 and closed at $48.69 by scoring -1.64%. STX’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.95 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.13million shares. The beta of STX stands at 2.43. Day range of the stock was $48.54 -$50.66. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products.



Why Should Investors Buy STX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) ended its day with the loss of -1.15% and closed at the price of $23.27 after opening at $23.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.70 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.37 million shares. Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice.



Will CIEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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