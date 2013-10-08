Stocks in Focus: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Gilead Sciences, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), increased0.98% and closed at $487.75 on a traded volume of 11.15 million shares, in comparison to 13.88 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.35%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $443.12Billion and its total outstanding shares are 908.50 million.



Will AAPL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide.



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), plunged -0.90% and closed at $35.14 on a traded volume of 9.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 16.83 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up22.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $35.05 and $35.37.



Will VOD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services; back-up services; machine-to-machine connections; and financial services, such as money transfer, airtime top-up, and bill payment, as well as sells smartphones and tablets.



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), jumped up1.18% and closed at $53.85. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.52%. The 52-week range for the stock is $43.25 and $58.76 and during the previous trading session it marked$54.36 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $52.71 and the overall traded volume that day was 8.60 million shares.



Will KRFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), after opening its shares at the price of $62.15, dropped -2.01% to close the day at $61.77. The stock ended on a traded volume of 8.07million shares, in comparison to 6.20 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.07 and $67.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $62.55. It started the day at $62.15.



Will GILD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases in North America, Europe, and Asia.



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