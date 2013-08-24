Stocks in Focus - ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), DCT Industrial Trust Inc.(NYSE:DCT), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR), United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), DCT Industrial Trust Inc.(NYSE:DCT), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR), United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X).



ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT) ended higher +0.81% and complete the day at $13.62. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.67 million. After opening at $13.69, the stock hit as high as $13.78. However, it traded between $10.83 and $17.99 over the last twelve months.

ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based company involved in the mining and steel industry. It operates in divisions: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe, Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (AACIS), and Distribution Solutions.



For How Long MT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DCT Industrial Trust Inc.(NYSE:DCT) closed yesterday at $6.89, a +1.32% increase. Around 4.65 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.72 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.18 billion.



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (DCT) is an industrial real estate company that owns, operates and develops bulk distribution and light industrial properties in distribution markets in the United States and Mexico.



For How Long DCT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR) moved +3.11 percent higher at $3.98 and traded between $3.83 and $3.99 after opening the day at $3.86. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.4%, which stands at -13.1% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -38.49%.



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.( ARMOUR) is an externally-managed Maryland corporation managed by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. The Company invests primarily in hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate and fixed rate residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS).



For How Long ARR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United States Steel Corporation(NYSE:X) shares rose, gaining +1.74 percent to close at $18.67. The stock is down around -21.72% this year and -17.35% for the last 12 months. Around 4.69 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 6.60 million shares.



United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) produces and sells steel mill products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. Operations in North America also include iron ore and coke production facilities, transportation services (railroad and barge operations).



Why Should Investors Buy X After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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