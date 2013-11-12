Stocks in Focus: ARM Holdings Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARM Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK)



ARM Holdings plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:ARMH) opened its shares at the price of $45.83 for the day. Its closing price was $45.52 after losing -0.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.78 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.86 million shares. The beta of ARMH stands at0.73. ARM Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design of microprocessors, physical intellectual property (IP), and related technology and software.



Has ARMH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) percentage change plunged -0.60% to close at $41.34 with the total traded volume of 1.77 million shares, and average volume of 3.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.59 - $42.82, while its day lowest price was $41.10 and it hit its day highest price at $41.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide.



Has NXPI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) started its trading session with the price of $84.40 and closed at $85.02 by scoring +0.64%. TRIP’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.75 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.91 million shares. Day range of the stock was $83.77 -$85.96. TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, enables travelers to plan and have the perfect trip. It offers advice from real travelers and various travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools.



For How Long TRIP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) ended its day with the gain of +5.13% and closed at the price of $71.79 after opening at $68.59. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.74 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.78 million shares. Deckers Outdoor Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and accessories for outdoor activities and casual lifestyle use for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally.



For How Long DECK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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