Stocks in Focus- BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), Swedbank AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY), URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS:URPTF), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), Swedbank AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY), URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS:URPTF), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY).



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY) opened its last trade at the price of $94.86. Its closing price was $94.54 after losing -0.33% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 37.131 shares, while its average trading volume remained 45.167 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.74. BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents.



Will BASFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Swedbank AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) percentage change plunged -0.67% to close at $23.88 with the total traded volume of 42.954 shares while its average volume of 37.157 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.40 - $25.54, while its day lowest price was $23.70. The share price hit the day highest price of $23.99. Swedbank AB provides banking products and services primarily in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company operates through Retail, Large Corporate & Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Asset Management segments.



Will SWDBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS:URPTF) traded on volume of 39.800 shares in the last session against average volume of 88.6565 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.61 and closed at $4.62 by scoring 0.43%. In the last three months the stock was down -5.91% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $4.56 - $5.78. Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8).



Will URPTF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) started its last trading session with the price of $23.86 and closed at $24.00 by scoring 3.45%. The stock traded with total volume of 33.994 shares, while the average trading volume remained 52.604 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.31. Day range for the stock was $23.68 and $24.00. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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