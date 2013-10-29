Stocks in Focus: Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT)



Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) opened its shares at the price of $1.36 for the day. Its closing price was $1.38 after gaining +2.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.73 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.14million shares. The beta of CPST stands at1.65. Capstone Turbine Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy CPST After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL) close at $11.96 with the total traded volume of 5.46 million shares, and average volume of 6.64 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.98 - $13.51, while its day lowest price was $11.88 and it hit its day highest price at $12.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone ARM-based microprocessor integrated circuits.



Can Investors Bet on MRVL after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) started its trading session with the price of $5.02 and closed at $4.73 by scoring -6.34%. NIHD’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.45 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.34 million shares. The beta of NIHD stands at 1.72. Day range of the stock was $4.64 -$5.04. NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand name to businesses and individuals in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile.



Has NIHD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) ended its day with the gain of +2.46% and closed at the price of $7.34 after opening at $7.16. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.34 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.92 million shares. TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy TQNT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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