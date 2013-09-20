Stocks in Focus- Carlsberg A/S (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CABGY), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF), GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF), Friend Finder Networks Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Carlsberg A/S (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CABGY), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF), GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF), FriendFinder Networks Inc (OTCMKTS: FFNTQ).



Carlsberg A/S (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CABGY) opened its last trade at the price of $21.00. Its closing price was $21.11 after losing 1.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 181.254 shares, while its average trading volume remained 20.439 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.55.



Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverages primarily in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia.



Will CABGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) percentage change surged 0.43% to close at $4.70 with the total traded volume of 87.2200 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.97 - $5.03, while its day lowest price was $4.64. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.736.



Bombardier Inc. manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Bombardier Aerospace and Bombardier Transportation.



Will BDRBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF) traded on volume of 121.159 shares in the last session against average volume of 58.731 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.36 and closed at $3.28by scoring -7.61%.In the last three months the stock was up 39.57% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.97 - $4.07.



Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



Will GUKYF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FriendFinder Networks Inc (OTCMKTS: FFNTQ) started its last trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0420 by scoring 13.51%. The stock traded with total volume of 525.997 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.04 -$0.04.



Friend Finder Networks Inc. is an Internet and technology company providing services in social networking and Web-based video sharing.



Will FFNTQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/