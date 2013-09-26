Stocks in Focus: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Tibco Software Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX).



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), decreased -0.60% and closed at $145.56 on a traded volume of 1.95 million shares, in comparison to 2.47 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over85.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $59.87 million and its total outstanding shares are 411.28 million.



Will CELG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases in the United States and Europe.



Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), plunged -1.45% and closed at $42.13 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.05million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-1.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $42.06 and $42.78.



Will MAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mattel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various toy products. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), jumped dropped down-0.49% and closed at $36.94. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.38 and $44.96 and during the previous trading session it marked$37.54 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $37.28 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.88 million shares.



Will URBN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates retail stores under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain, and BHLDN brands.



Tibco Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TIBX), after opening its shares at the price of $25.32, jumped dropped -0.28% to close the day at $25.27. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.87 million shares, in comparison to 3.08 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.18 and $30.52 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.43. It started the day at $25.32.



Will TIBX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TIBCO Software Inc. provides middleware and infrastructure software worldwide. It offers products in the areas of service-oriented architecture (SOA) and core infrastructure; business optimization; and process automation and collaboration.



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