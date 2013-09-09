Stocks in Focus - CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY).



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY) ended higher +0.72% and complete the day at $15.45. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 92,529. After opening at $15.38, the stock hit as high as $15.50. However, it traded between $12.73 and $17.41 over the last twelve months.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



For How Long CICHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) closed yesterday at $1.12, a -0.88% decrease. Around 145,268 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 325,520 shares. The company is now valued at around $67.56 million.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) moved +0.87 percent higher at $60.27 and traded between $59.78 and $61.20 after opening the day at $60.92. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.29%, which stands at 3.06% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -10.71%.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia.



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares rose, gaining +1.89 percent to close at $36.14. The stock is down around -4.11% this year and 6.61% for the last 12 months. Around 62,656 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 69,771shares.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups.



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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