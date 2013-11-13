Stocks in Focus: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), James River Coal Company (NASDAQ:JRCC), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), James River Coal Company (NASDAQ:JRCC), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD)



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) opened its shares at the price of $19.21 for the day. Its closing price was $19.51 after gaining +1.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.98 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.34 million shares. The beta of CRUS stands at0.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers audio products.



For How Long CRUS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) percentage change plunged -1.06% to close at $19.56 with the total traded volume of 4.93 million shares, and average volume of 8.00 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.75 - $20.06, while its day lowest price was $19.10 and it hit its day highest price at $19.83. Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.



Will FITB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



James River Coal Company (NASDAQ:JRCC) started its trading session with the price of $1.57 and closed at $1.18 by scoring -25.32%. JRCC’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.86 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 988,400.00 shares. The beta of JRCC stands at 2.52. Day range of the stock was $1.15 -$1.60. James River Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and selling thermal and metallurgical coal in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and southern Indiana.



Why Should Investors Buy JRCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) ended its day with the gain of +1.91% and closed at the price of $17.58 after opening at $17.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.75 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.36 million shares. Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



For How Long RVBD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/