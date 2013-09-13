Stocks in Focus: DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DBSDY), Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DBSDY), Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY).



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DBSDY) decreased -0.35% and closed at $51.52 on a traded volume of 37.412 shares, in comparison to 19.005 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.01%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $31.63 billion.



Will DBSDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides corporate, SME, consumer and wholesale banking services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and rest of the world.



Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS) plunged -10.28% and closed at $0.0096 on a traded volume of 5.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.16 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 39.13%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01.



Will ILNS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intellect Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic agents for the treatment and prevention of proteinopathies, which include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington diseases.



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) dropped -2.00% and closed at $9.79. So far in three months, the stock is up 11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.92 and $10.27 and during the previous trading session it marked $9.82 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.71 and the overall traded volume that day was 110.904 shares.



Will CFRUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) after opening its shares at the price of $13.12, dropped -0.31% to close the day at $12.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 59.107 shares, in comparison to 70.855 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.53 and $14.34 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $13.12.



Will KDDIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services.



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