Stocks in Focus: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES).



Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), decreased -1.31% and closed at $18.10 on a traded volume of 3.53 million shares, in comparison to 4.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 11.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.75Billion and its total outstanding shares are372.91 million.



Will DNR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Its primary focus is on enhanced oil recovery utilizing CO2. The company’s operations are located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), soared0.08% and closed at $13.30 on a traded volume of 3.39 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up11.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.27 and $13.58.



Will AES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM), dropped down -8.48% and closed at $6.58. So far in three months, the stock is down-25.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.87 and $16.86 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.32 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.21 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.33 million shares.



Will MM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Millennial Media, Inc. provides mobile advertising solutions for advertisers and developers in the United States and internationally. It has MYDAS, a data platform that accesses and analyzes volumes of data location, social, interest, and mobile device to provide a multi-dimensional view of individual profiles.



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), after opening its shares at the price of $2.44, dropped -6.12% to close the day at $2.30. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.31 million shares, in comparison to2.73million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.06 and $4.45 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $2.46. It started the day at $2.44.



Will NES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., an environmental solutions company, provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers in energy and industrial end-markets in the United States.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/