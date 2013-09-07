Stocks in Focus: Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), Aruba Networks, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN).



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) increased 1.05% and closed at $2.88 on a traded volume of 2.14 million shares, in comparison to 5.25 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -44.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $454.19 million and its total outstanding shares are 157.70 million.



Will DNDN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) soared 0.27% and closed at $11.29 on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.70million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.9%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.20 and $11.31.



Will PSEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.



Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) jumped 2.56% and closed at $7.20. So far in three months, the stock is down -13.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.12 and $11.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.25. Its introductory price for the day was $7.19, with the overall traded volume of 2.08 million shares.



Will ACHN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes anti-infective drug therapies in the United States and internationally.



Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) after opening its trade at the price of $17.13, dropped -2.52% to close at $16.62 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.06 million shares, in comparison to 2.01million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.38 and $26.78 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.17.



Will ARUN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Aruba Networks, Inc. provides network access solutions for the mobile enterprises worldwide.



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