Stocks in Focus- DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY).



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) opened its last trade at the price of $8.20. Its closing price was $8.40 after gaining 3.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 99.660 shares, while its average trading volume remained 38.808 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.82. Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



Will DRGDF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) percentage change surged 1.63% to close at $34.86 with the total traded volume of 33.064 shares while its average volume of 81.306 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.01 - $34.92, while its day lowest price was $34.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $34.86. BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Will BNPQY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) traded on volume of 27.947 shares in the last session against average volume of 75.699 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $28.87 and closed at $29.02 by scoring -0.21%. In the last three months the stock was up 11.79% while its 52 week range of the stock was $24.23 - $33.11. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Will ANZBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) started its last trading session with the price of $20.93 and closed at $21.07 by scoring -0.38%. The stock traded with total volume of 29.717 shares, while the average trading volume remained 148.430 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.54. Day range for the stock was $20.90 and $21.07. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide.



Will LNVGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/