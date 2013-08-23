Stocks in Focus - DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) gained volume of 51,254.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 61,318.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.04- $7.50 recently. The stock recent trading price was $7.11. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS) traded 66,122.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 69,338.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.35- $3.85. The stock trading price stayed at $3.79 the market capitalization of the stock remained 516.15 B. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 385.9%. Corporate Resource Services Inc, formerly Accountabilities, Inc., incorporated in November 1994, is a provider of diversified staffing, recruiting and consulting services, including temporary staffing services, with a focus on light industrial services, clerical and administrative support and insurance related staffing.



Why Should Investors Buy CRRS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) volume of the stock was 16.21M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 66.09 shares. The stock trading price is $0.0030. The stock traded 16.21M shares and its average volume remained 66.09M shares. Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



Will PMCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) traded with volume of 57,375.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 78,284.00 shares. The stock was recently trading at $19.09. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.12B the beta of the stock remained 1.29. Publicis Groupe SA (Publicis Groupe) is a France-based communication group. Its activities are divided into marketing services, execution of publicity campaigns, and consulting and media purchasing services.



Has PUBGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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