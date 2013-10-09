Stocks in Focus- ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ), Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ), Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY).



ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ) opened its last trade at the price of $0.09. Its closing price was $0.0650 after losing -27.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 947.971 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.81 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.97. ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



Will ECTYQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNIQ) percentage change surged 9.72% to close at $0.790 with the total traded volume of 185.780 shares while its average volume of 258.183 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.17 - $11.13, while its day lowest price was $0.74. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.87. Furniture Brands International, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing home furnishings in the United States and internationally.



Will FBNIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) traded on volume of 34.390 shares in the last session against average volume of 53.324 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $23.46 and closed at $23.20 by scoring -2.68%. In the last three months the stock was up 2.65% while its 52 week range of the stock was $18.73 - $29.63. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) started its last trading session with the price of $25.42 and closed at $25.47 by scoring 0.12%. The stock traded with total volume of 44.686 shares, while the average trading volume remained 18.767 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.22. Day range for the stock was $25.35 and $25.62. Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses.



Will HUWHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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