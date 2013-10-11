Stocks in Focus- Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY).



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) opened its last trade at the price of $8.69. Its closing price was $8.75 after gaining 2.94% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 134.207 shares, while its average trading volume remained 80.428 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.47. Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



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ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY) percentage change surged 3.39% to close at $8.54 with the total traded volume of 127.992 shares while its average volume of 54.365 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.84 - $13.66, while its day lowest price was $8.46. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.55. Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a fertilizer and specialty chemicals company. The company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products.



Will ISCHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) traded on volume of 50.021 shares in the last session against average volume of 150.084 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $21.20 and closed at $21.53 by scoring 2.08%. In the last three months the stock was up 21.02% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.73 - $23.22. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide.



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Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) started its last trading session with the price of $25.99 and closed at $26.20 by scoring 1.87%. The stock traded with total volume of 47.179 shares, while the average trading volume remained 136.153 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.39. Day range for the stock was $25.49 and $26.23. Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



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