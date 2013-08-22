Stocks in Focus - First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ)



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.08% and closed at $38.55after gaining total volume of 3.82 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $38.27. So far, the company’s stock is down -30.7% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -12.03%.First Solar, Inc. manufactures and sells photovoltaic (PV) solar modules with an advanced thin-film semiconductor technology, and it designs, constructs, and sells PV solar power systems.



What was the Moving Force behind FSLR On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FSLR



PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) reported the decline of -5.33% and closed at $ 71.00 with the total traded volume of 3.66M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 72.51. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 7.48 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $61.30- $75.15, while during last trade its minimum price was $70.63and it gained its highest price of $74.28. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -4.08%. PetSmart, Inc. supplies products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. The Company operates a website for pet supplies, foods and different animal needs. The Company's stores also feature pet styling salons that offer pet grooming services, from full-service styling to baths, toenail trimming and teeth cleaning.



Has PETM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.12% and closed at the price of $34.67 after opening at $34.72. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.65 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.94million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $34.38, while it touched its highest price for the day at $35.00. ALTR beta value stands at 1.09points. Altera Corporation is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets high-density programmable logic devices (PLDs), HardCopy ASIC devices, pre-defined design building blocks known as intellectual property (IP) cores, and associated development tools



Why Should Investors Buy ALTR After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reported the up of +1.05%, to close at $23.97, with the overall traded volume of 3.60 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -7.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.34 and $50.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.23. Its introductory price for the day was $23.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index).



Will SQQQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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