Stocks in Focus- Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF).



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP) opened its last trade at the price of $0.46. Its closing price was $0.480 after gaining 2.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 547.237 shares, while its average trading volume remained 443.493 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.11. Hipcricket, Inc., formerly Augme Technologies, Inc., is engaged in mobile marketing and advertising technology and services.



Will HIPP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) percentage change surged 0.83% to close at $15.64 with the total traded volume of 52.633 shares while its average volume of 87.260 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.77 - $17.41, while its day lowest price was $15.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.64.



Will CICHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) traded on volume of 28.760 shares in the last session against average volume of 15.919 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $72.35 and closed at $71.89 by scoring -1.71%. In the last three months the stock was down -1.82% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $49.66 - $88.38. KUBOTA CORPORATION is a manufacturer of farm equipment, engines and construction machinery. The Company has three business segments.



Will KUBTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF) started its last trading session with the price of $11.37 and closed at $11.45 by scoring 0.75%. The stock traded with total volume of 68.644 shares, while the average trading volume remained 72.254 shares. Day range for the stock was $11.37 and $11.45.



Will PMGLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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