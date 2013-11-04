Stocks in Focus: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Chimera Investment Corporation ,Banco Santander Brasil SA, Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM),Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG).



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), increased1.40% and closed at $18.81 on a traded volume of 5.68 million shares, in comparison to 6.02 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 20.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and its total outstanding shares are750.03 million.



Will HST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM),soared0.33% and closed at $3.04 on a traded volume of 5.58 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.48 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up0.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.01 and $3.06.



Will CIM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), dropped down -0.43% and closed at $6.90. So far in three months, the stock is up 14.42%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.56and $4.60 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.00 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.85 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.45 million shares.



Will BSBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), after opening its shares at the price of $5.00, dropped -0.80% to close the day at $4.99. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.80 million shares, in comparison to 6.23 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.69 and $5.37 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.02. It started the day at $5.00.



Will LYG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services to personal, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Retail; Commercial Banking; Wealth, Asset Finance, and International; and Insurance.



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