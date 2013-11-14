Stocks in Focus - Host Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:HST), Cablevision Systems Corporation(NYSE:CVC), Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL), CYS Investments Inc(NYSE:CYS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:HST), Cablevision Systems Corporation(NYSE:CVC), Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL), CYS Investments Inc(NYSE:CYS)



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:HST) increased +1.41% and closed at $18.71 on a traded volume of 4.67 million shares, in comparison to 6.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 19.4%.The company has a total market capitalization of $14.15 billion and its total outstanding shares are 756.28 million. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.



What was the Moving Force behind HST On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on HST



Cablevision Systems Corporation(NYSE:CVC) soared +1.80% and closed at $15.31 on a traded volume of 4.63 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -20.96%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.91 and $15.36. Cablevision Systems Corporation provides telecommunications and media services. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications Services and Other.



For How Long CVC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL ) jumped up +3.28% and closed at $16.70. So far in three months, the stock is up 128.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.04 and $17.84 and during the previous trading session it marked$16.85 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.61 million shares. Trina Solar Limited, an integrated solar-power products manufacturer, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of photovoltaic (PV) modules worldwide.



For How Long TSL’s Gloss will Attract Investors ? Find out via this report



CYS Investments Inc(NYSE:CYS), after opening its shares at the price of $8.01, jumped up +1.61% to closed the day at $8.18. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.48 million shares, in comparison to 3.70 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.74 and $13.36 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.19. It started the day at $8.01. CYS Investments, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage pass-through certificates in the United States.



Will CYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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