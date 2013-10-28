Stocks in Focus: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), RF Micro Devices, Inc, E TRADE Financial Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), decreased -0.17% and closed at $8.93 on a traded volume of 12.26 million shares, in comparison to 10.34 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 39.75%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and its total outstanding shares are 830.14million.



Will HBAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.



DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), soared 1.06% and closed at $2.87 on a traded volume of 10.97 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 18.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up40.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.80 and $2.92.



Will DRYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DryShips Inc. owns drybulk carriers and tankers that operate worldwide. The company, through its majority owned subsidiary, Ocean Rig, owns and operates 10 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units comprising 2 ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and 8 ultra deepwater drillships, three of which are scheduled to be delivered to the company during 2013 and one of which is scheduled to be delivered during 2015.



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), dropped down-1.12% and closed at $5.31. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.75 and $6.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.46 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.40 and the overall traded volume that day was 10.80 million shares.



Will RFMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



RF Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of radio frequency (RF) solutions for original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in wireless and wired communications applications in the United States and internationally.



E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), after opening its shares at the price of $16.85, jumped up2.97% to close the day at $17.31. The stock ended on a traded volume of 10.69 million shares, in comparison to 3.80 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.70 and $17.73 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $17.37. It started the day at $16.85.



Will ETFC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand in the United States.



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