Stocks in Focus- Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), CONTINENTAL GOLD (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), CONTINENTAL GOLD (OTCMKTS:CGOOF).



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) opened its last trade at the price of $1.73. Its closing price was $1.76 after losing -0.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 142.107 shares, while its average trading volume remained 424.183 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.09.



Image Ware Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



Will IWSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) percentage change plunged -0.78% to close at $12.72 with the total traded volume of 31.635 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 219.153 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.30 - $13.25, while its day lowest price was $12.72. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.82.



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP) traded on volume of 156.247 shares in the last session against average volume of 387.386 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.53 and closed at $0.555 by scoring 4.72%.In the last three months the stock was up 42.31% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.26 - $1.26.



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Will HIPP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CONTINENTAL GOLD (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) started its last trading session with the price of $4.19 and closed at $263.89 by scoring -9.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 123.619 shares, while the average trading volume remained 26.487 shares. Day range for the stock was $3.89 and $4.19.



Continental Gold Limited primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties.



Will CGOOF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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