Stocks in Focus- INTL DISPLAY ADVERTI (OTCMKTS:IDAD), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), ONEX CORP SUB VTG SH (OTCMKTS:ONEXF), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INTL DISPLAY ADVERTI (OTCMKTS:IDAD), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), ONEX CORP SUB VTG SH (OTCMKTS:ONEXF), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII).



INTL DISPLAY ADVERTI (OTCMKTS:IDAD) opened its last trade at the price of $0.17. Its closing price was $0.100 after losing -35.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 640.718 shares, while its average trading volume remained 180.680 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.57. International Display Advertising, Inc. creates sustainable and renewable resource forests. It focuses on the development of Global Forestry Plan to create various plantations targeted at the rehabilitation of deforested lands and a forestation of previously barren land.



Will IDAD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII) percentage change plunged -1.96% to close at $0.0250 with the total traded volume of 2.52 million shares while its average volume of 6.09 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.75, while its day lowest price was $0.02. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.03. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ONEX CORP SUB VTG SH (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) traded on volume of 14.475 shares in the last session against average volume of 6.582 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $51.39 and closed at $52.33 by scoring 1.08%.In the last three months the stock was up 15.12 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $38.71 - $52.84. Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions.



Will ONEXF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB:PEII) started its last trading session with the price of $0.0161 and closed at $0.0143 by scoring -10.63%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.78 million shares. Day range for the stock was $0.014 and $0.017. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma.



Will PEII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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