Stocks in Focus - iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLK), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLK), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)



iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) gained volume of 883,142 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $110.91 - $123.20 and the day range was $110.93 - $111.43.The stock opened the session at $111.32, remained amid the day range of $110.93 - $111.43, and closed the session at $110.94. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.55% in previous trading session. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.



Has LQD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded 4.87 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.80 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $40.28 - $60.54. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.94%, while its closing price stayed at $56.84. The market capitalization of the stock remained 46.84 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +10.91%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.



For How Long LVS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLK) volume of the stock was 639,436 shares in the most recent session. The stock plunged -0.31% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $31.72. The stock traded 639,436 shares in its previous trading session. Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.



Why Should Investors Buy XLK After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) traded with volume of 4.79 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.60 million shares. The stock decreased -4.40% and finished the trading at $32.39. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.25 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.67. Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and a provider of financial services and through its Rialto Investments (Rialto) segment, an investor, and manager of funds that invest in real estate assets. The Company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through unconsolidated entities in which it has investments.



Will LEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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