Stocks in Focus: iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI).



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), increased/ 0.67% and closed at $11.97 on a traded volume of 6.13 million shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 22.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.05Billion.



Will EWJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, formerly iShares MSCI Japan ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), soared1.06% and closed at $6.68 on a traded volume of 22.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 16.33million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.44%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.60 and $6.82.



Will S Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), jumped up2.98 % and closed at $5.18. So far in three months, the stock is up 73.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.95 and $5.44 and during the previous trading session it marked$5.19 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.06 and the overall traded volume that day was 22.19 million shares.



Will RAD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States.



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), after opening its shares at the price of $4.23, dropped -0.24% to close the day at $4.15. The stock ended on a traded volume of 18.76 million shares, in comparison to 9.11 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.47 and $8.79 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.26. It started the day at $4.23.



Will ACI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and sale of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located in the United States.



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