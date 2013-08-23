Stocks in Focus - iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWD), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWD), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)



iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWD) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.82% and closed at $85.96 after gaining total volume of 275,783.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $85.43. So far, the company’s stock is up 0.4% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +9.25%.iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S.



What was the Moving Force behind IWD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on IWD



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) reported the gain of 0.81% and closed at $ 89.26 with the total traded volume of 1.61M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 88.92. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 44.87 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $65.82- $92.90, while during last trade its minimum price was $88.52 and it gained its highest price of $89.83. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with decline of -0.6%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had over 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) of proved reserves. Anadarko’s asset portfolio includes positions in onshore resource plays in the Rocky Mountains region, the southern United States, and the Appalachian basin.



For How Long APC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.04% and closed at the price of $23.01 after opening at $23.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.61 million shares, as compared to its average volume of3.09million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $22.90, while it touched its highest price for the day at $23.14. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company whose indirect wholly owned subsidiaries include CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (CenterPoint Houston), which engages in the electric transmission and distribution business in a 5,000-square mile area of the Texas Gulf Coas.



For How Long CNP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) reported the up of +0.63%, to close at $57.43, with the overall traded volume of 1.60 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +5.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.73 and $59.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $57.66. Its introductory price for the day was $57.22. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (AmerisourceBergenis) a pharmaceutical services companies serving the United States, Canada, and selected global markets.



Will ABC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/