Stocks in Focus: ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS: ISCHY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB: PARR), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS: ISCHY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF), PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB: PARR), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP).



ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS: ISCHY) increased 2.16% and closed at $8.05 on a traded volume of 35.493 shares, in comparison to 52.242 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -34.55%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.03 billion.



Will ISCHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a fertilizer and specialty chemicals company. The company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products.



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF) soared 33.33% and closed at $0.0008 on a traded volume of 48.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 31.36 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -88.06%.



Will LATF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



PAR PETE CORP (OTCBB: PARR) jumped 6.82% and closed at $1.88. So far in three months, the stock is up 24.5%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.40 and $1.94 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.75 and the overall traded volume that day was 245.107 shares.



Will PARR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Par Petroleum Corporation, an independent natural gas and oil company, manages and maintains interests in various energy-related assets, primarily natural gas assets located in the Perchance Basin in western Colorado.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP) ended its day with the rise of 0.67%. It was closed at the price of $0.601 after making its opening at $0.60. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 325.264 shares, as compared to its average volume of 204.740 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.60, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.62. The stock’s beta value stands at 9.75 points.



Will TTNP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



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