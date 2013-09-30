Stocks in Focus: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA).



JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), increased0.67% and closed at $52.24 on a traded volume of 23.03 million shares, in comparison to 20.12million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 18.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $196.69 million and its total outstanding shares are 3.77 million.



Will JPM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan Chase) is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm and a banking institution in the United States, with global operations.



Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), plunged -0.08% and closed at $48.89 on a traded volume of 20.25 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 23.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up1.92%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $48.69 and $49.20.



Will C Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup) is a global diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.



Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), dropped down -0.05% and closed at $41.59. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.78%. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.25 and $44.78 and during the previous trading session it marked$41.77 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $41.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 20.03 million shares.



Will WFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking and Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement.



iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EFA), after opening its shares at the price of $64.17, dropped -0.39% to close the day at $64.24. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.82 million shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $51.63 and $65.11 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $64.42. It started the day at $64.17.



Will EFA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index).



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