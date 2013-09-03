Stocks in Focus - Kohl's Corporation(NYSE:KSS), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.(NYSE:AMTD), Herbalife Ltd.(NYSE:HLF), iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kohl's Corporation(NYSE:KSS), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.(NYSE:AMTD), Herbalife Ltd.(NYSE:HLF), iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWY).



Kohl's Corporation(NYSE:KSS) ended higher +0.85% and complete the day at $51.31. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.15 million. After opening at $50.91, the stock hit as high as $51.44. However, it traded between $41.35 and $55.25 over the last twelve months.



Kohl?s Corporation operates department stores in the United States. Its stores offer private, exclusive, and national branded apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle-income customers



For How Long KSS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.(NYSE:AMTD) closed yesterday at $25.67, a -1.50% decrease. Around 2.12 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.44 million shares. The company is now valued at around $14.13billion.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States.



Has AMTD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Herbalife Ltd.(NYSE:HLF) moved +1.31 percent higher at $61.01 and traded between $59.06 and $61.32 after opening the day at $60.52. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.15%, which stands at 4.38% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 85.22%.



Herbalife Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products worldwide. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.



For How Long HLF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWY) shares rose, gaining 0.30 percent to close at $57.23. The stock is down around -9.66% this year and 0.1% for the last 12 months. Around 2.12 million shares changed hands yesterday.



iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI South Korea Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index)



Why Should Investors Buy EWY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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