Stocks in Focus- LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO).



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) opened its last trade at the price of $63.34. Its closing price was $64.01 after gaining 0.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 44.939 shares, while its average trading volume remained 119.079 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.41. Open Joint Stock Company Oil Company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company.



Will LUKOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TITAN MEDICAL INC (OTCMKTS:TITXF) percentage change plunged -4.99% to close at $0.400 with the total traded volume of 291.974 shares while its average volume of 158.510 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.36 - $1.54, while its day lowest price was $0.39. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.43. Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design and development of Amadeus robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS).



Will TITXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF) traded on volume of 18.900 shares in the last session against average volume of 19.027 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.93 and closed at $8.94 by scoring -1.87%. In the last three months the stock was up 15.35% while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.70 - $9.63. DeeThree Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.



Will DTHRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.86 and closed at $0.862 by scoring 0.23%. The stock traded with total volume of 149.554 shares, while the average trading volume remained 359.688 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 12.50. Day range for the stock was $0.85 and $0.88. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company’s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide



Will VPCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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