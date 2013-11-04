Stocks in Focus: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened its shares at the price of $68.94 for the day. Its closing price was $67.85 after losing -1.79% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.15 million shares. The beta of LULU stands at 2.30.



Has LULU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) percentage change surged +1.12% to close at $21.95 with the total traded volume of 4.86 million shares, and average volume of 7.01 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.20 - $33.31, while its day lowest price was $21.80 and it hit its day highest price at $21.96. American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments.



Why Should Investors Buy AGNC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) started its trading session with the price of $49.68 and closed at $49.68 by scoring +0.77%. ADI’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.82 million shares. The beta of ADI stands at 1.08. Day range of the stock was $49.05 -$49.75. Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



Will ADI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) ended its day with the gain of +0.66% and closed at the price of $25.97 after opening at $25.86. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.96 million shares. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers analog and mixed signal semiconductors worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers.



For How Long SWKS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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