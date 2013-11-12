Stocks in Focus: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened its shares at the price of $29.01 for the day. Its closing price was $29.14 after gaining +0.94% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.37 million shares. The beta of MXIM stands at0.91. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits worldwide.



For How Long MXIM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT) percentage change plunged -0.66% to close at $52.38 with the total traded volume of 3.18 million shares, and average volume of 3.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $43.25 - $58.76, while its day lowest price was $52.12 and it hit its day highest price at $52.80. Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America. The company manufactures and markets refreshment beverages, liquid concentrates.



Will KRFT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) started its trading session with the price of $67.81 and closed at $68.95 by scoring +1.32%. SNDK’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.12 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.77million shares. The beta of SNDK stands at 1.46. Day range of the stock was $67.75 -$69.25. Sandisk Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets flash storage card products that are used in various consumer electronics products.



Why Should Investors Buy SNDK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) ended its day with the gain of +1.73% and closed at the price of $32.42 after opening at $31.66. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.08 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.09 million shares. SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



Will SPWR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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