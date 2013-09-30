Stocks in Focus: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK), Silver Standard Resources Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:SSRI), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK), Silver Standard Resources Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:SSRI), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR)



Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) opened its shares at the price of $3.82 for the day. Its closing price was $3.97 after gaining +2.85% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.61 million shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and preparing to commercialize medicines paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy MACK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Silver Standard Resources Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:SSRI) percentage change surged +0.32% to close at $6.31 with the total traded volume of 1.03 million shares, and average volume of 2.20 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.57 - $16.50, while its day lowest price was $6.28 and it hit its day highest price at $6.54. Silver Standard Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of silver-dominant mineral properties principally in the Americas. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits.



Will SSRI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) started its trading session with the price of $1.28 and closed at $1.29. VICL’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.76 million shares. The beta of VICL stands at 1.74. Day range of the stock was $1.27 -$1.30. Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases.



Can Investors Bet on VICL after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) ended its day with the loss of -1.91% and closed at the price of $14.86 after opening at $15.04. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.00 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.66 million shares.



Has TASR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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