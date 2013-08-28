Stocks in Focus: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG)



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened its shares at the price of $17.83 for the day. Its closing price was $17.36 after losing -4.35% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.68 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.19 million shares. The beta of MGM stands at3.70.



MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company is a hospitality company. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of casino resorts.



Will MGM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) percentage change plunged -5.56% to close at $3.23 with the total traded volume of 2.66 million shares, and average volume of 3.53 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.90 - $4.28, while its day lowest price was $3.21 and it hit its day highest price at $3.37.



RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) is engaged in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



Why Should Investors Buy RSH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) started its trading session with the price of $17.01 and closed at $16.84 by scoring -2.04%. PBI’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.62 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.30 million shares. The beta of PBI stands at 1.22. Day range of the stock was $16.75-$17.11.



Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global provider of software, hardware and services to enable both physical and digital communications and to integrate those physical and digital communications channels.



Has PBI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR)(NYSE:CIG) ended its day with the loss of -0.62% and closed at the price of $8.00 after opening at $7.99. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.67 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.16 million shares.



Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transformation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy primarily in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



Has CIG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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