Stocks in Focus: Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened its shares at the price of $41.50 for the day. Its closing price was $41.31 after losing -0.89% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.36 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.85 million shares. The beta of MCHP stands at1.05.



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops and manufactures specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications.



Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE) percentage change surged +26.32% to close at $26.80 with the total traded volume of 1.3 million shares, and average volume of 5.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.35 - $42.57, while its day lowest price was $26.27 and it hit its day highest price at $26.85.



Linn Energy, LLC (LINN Energy) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s properties are located in the United States.



Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) started its trading session with the price of $26.84 and closed at $25.93 by scoring -3.39%. INCY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.29 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.11 million shares. The beta of INCY stands at 2.15. Day range of the stock was $25.85 -$27.21.



Incyte Corporation (Incyte) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat serious unmet medical needs.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) ended its day with the loss of -0.47% and closed at the price of $119.50 after opening at $119.24. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.41million shares.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco) with its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States.



