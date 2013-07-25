Stocks in Focus - Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., CA, Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK)



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) gained volume of 37.55 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 50.64 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.26 - $36.43 and the day range was $31.25- $31.65, recently. The stock opened the session at $31.62, and its recent trading price was $31.42. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.69% in its trading session. Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, and solutions worldwide. Its Windows division develops and markets PC operating systems, related software, and online services, and PC hardware products. These offerings consist of the Windows operating system, software, and services; Surface; and Microsoft PC hardware products.



Will MSFT Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded 4.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $56.57 - $82.61.The stock was a bull and advanced 1.57%, while its trading price stayed at $68.55. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.83 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -1.2%. Citrix Systems, Inc. provides cloud computing solutions that enable information technology (IT) and service providers to build private and public clouds worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Enterprise and Online Services



For How Long CTXS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) volume of the stock was 2.05 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.50 million shares. The stock plunged -1.10% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $29.55.CA Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software and solutions that help customers manage and secure IT environments in the United States and internationally.



Is it the Right to Grab CA after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK) traded with volume of 1.63 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained .07 million shares. The stock decreased -0.41% and was recently trading at $31.34. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.17 billion. Qlik Technologies Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and implementation of software products and related services for user-driven business intelligence that enables customers to make business decisions primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.



Will QLIK Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/